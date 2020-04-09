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Bill Gates Before Microsoft
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110 views • April 09, 2020
Thanks to reallygraceful for the great teaching. Please subscribe to reallygraceful's bitchute.com channel. Once you understand the situation, be advised that a legal and lawful remedy for relief has been established. A permanent injunction, arbitration order has been awarded for all Americans. See www.hudok.info, a dedicated website that chronicles the battle and ramifications established. Pray that it be God's will to provide those who trust in Him the blessing of free will. A critical mass of people claiming their true birthright can force the government into legal and lawful settlement for enforcement.
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