Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Rashid Buttar | PCR Testing
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
32 Subscribers
166 views
Published Yesterday

Please click   ⬇️

https://www.brighteon.com/6f809313-5601-43c5-b585-49a249e0ac7a 

Published 3 years ago. 

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Courtesy of GreatNews on Brighteon

Living nano particles are being deposited at the base of your brain.

Dr. Buttar | on other channels on Brighteon.

Makes Sense

GreatNews

Ari Kobel

Canadian Sentinel

The knowledge

What is happening

HUMANIDAD JESUCRISTO DIOS VERDADERO

2Corinthians21

Tesla’s

Ron theDVDguy

Winds of change

Tim Truth

Thrivetime Show


Thank you Dr. Buttar 💜


Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerpcr testsstew petersbuttar on testingliving nano particles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket