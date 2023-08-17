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Dr. Rashid Buttar | PCR Testing
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
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335 views • August 17, 2023

PCR Testing 

Please click   ⬇️

https://www.brighteon.com/6f809313-5601-43c5-b585-49a249e0ac7a 

Published 3 years ago. 

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Courtesy of GreatNews on Brighteon

Living nano particles are being deposited at the base of your brain.

Dr. Buttar | on other channels on Brighteon.

Mike Adams | Health Ranger Report 

In loving memory of Dr. Rashid Buttar, a champion and warrior for humanity

https://www.brighteon.com/9acb15e9-3bf7-4b5e-8de9-3ea1668a70e1

Published 3 months ago

Makes Sense

GreatNews

Ari Kobel

Canadian Sentinel

The knowledge

What is happening

HUMANIDAD JESUCRISTO DIOS VERDADERO

2Corinthians21

Tesla’s

Ron theDVDguy

Winds of change

Tim Truth

Thrivetime Show


Thank you ~ Dr. Buttar 💜


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