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Plandemic, A Film About The Global Plan To Take Control Of Our Lives, Liberty, Health, & Freedom
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1123 views • May 06, 2020
Thanks to the source of this very important video. It was removed from Youtube as being inappropriate! It is quite appropriate to seekers of the truth. Please bypass the gatekeepers by forwarding this video. I ponder if my house were discovered to be on fire, could that be any worse than what the Plandemic Hoax means and where it is intended to take us?
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