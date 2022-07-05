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TRAVEL CHAOS? THIS IS WHY ! / HUGO TALKS
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151 views • July 05, 2022

Mirror. SourceTravel Chaos? THIS IS WHY!! / Hugo Talks https://www.bitchute.com/video/KSG9VMMphLwj/


Quote: "Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/ TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks GETTR - https://www.gettr.com/user/hugotalks Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8​ BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks​ Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks​ twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1​ MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks "

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The men on the moon https://tinyurl.com/42dh2ejv ~ Moon truth https://tinyurl.com/mrxx5sks ~ 7 rockets hit dome ! https://tinyurl.com/46rd63v5

Oil is abundant and cheap https://tinyurl.com/3e2nkbbm

Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://tinyurl.com/5ebrc9f2 ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/3fnxp2ek Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young

Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://tinyurl.com/ywdw84t8

The final refutal of virology https://tinyurl.com/mw8wftcu ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://tinyurl.com/yfspbuce ~ AIDS is a hoax! Biologist Christl Meyer explodes the HIV-AIDS conspiracy https://tinyurl.com/34bnbu53

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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.


I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.


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