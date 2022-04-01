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DIVOC DECLASSIFIED!/ EXPOSING HIDDEN EXPERIMENTS ON MM WAVES & EMF’s!
CJ BLAZE
CJ BLAZE
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214 views • April 01, 2022
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MM-waves
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00787R000500090008-2.pdf

Electric Surveillance
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120075-9.pdf

Moscow brainwashing
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP80-01601R000300340041-0.pdf

Spying with microwaves
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120029-0.pdf

Hazards of microwave exposure
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120111-8.pdf

Microwave auditory effects
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120041-6.pdf

Radiation sickness
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120036-2.pdf

Radiation beaming at US embassy
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120110-9.pdf


Biological effects of MM waves 1977
https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf

A modulated electromagnetic field 2012
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120008-3.pdf

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