WAR ROOM [FULL] Wednesday 12/14/22 • Trump Teases “Major Announcement” About A Superhero To Save America Tomorrow

TRUMP TEASES “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” ABOUT A SUPERHERO TO SAVE AMERICA TOMORROWFormer President Donald Trump announced he’ll make a 'major announcement' on Thursday, hinting nothing except that 'America needs a superhero!'

Owen Shroyer takes your calls and more on this edition of War Room, as Infowars continues facing off against the deep state and its globalist minions with your loyal listener support.





INFOWARS2022.COM

SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund





#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson





*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel

• Any Amount Will Help

• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]

• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel

• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel

• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You

• Banned from using PayPal

• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube





• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.infowarsstore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com





• FIND ALL INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS

• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/

• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/

• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel

• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0

• https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee/3789525

• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0 MP3 PODCAST

• https://player.fm/series/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee AUDIO ONLY

• https://castbox.fm/channel/RonGibsonChannel-id5112532 PODCAST

• http://rss.castbox.fm/everest/465dc658e0884ec5876de4a3d6065310.xml RSS FEED





• SOCIAL MEDIA

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel

• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel

• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel

• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel - Direct Full Show Download Links - VIDEO or MP3