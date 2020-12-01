© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH Dominion Worker Download Data to USB - Plug it into a Laptop, Manipulates the Data
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
358 views • December 01, 2020
A Dominion Representative at Gwinnett County Election Central, Georgia, responsible for tabulating ballots and certifying results, downloads data to a USB from the Election Management Server, plugs it into a laptop, manipulates the data, then palms the USB.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.