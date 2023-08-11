Freedom | Ep. 547 Like a boss all around the nation patriots must get to the fight 07-12-2023
Special Guest : Mallory Staples
GA Director of Freedom Caucus
Donate link: Paper Please imitative in GA
https://t.me/RealSKeshel/8161
Sponsors:
Mike Lindell ‘s
My Pillows
# 800-976-9429
Use Promo: APCOSHOW
https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow
Check out the store!!!
# 800-966-1472
https://mystore.com/apcoshow
MEEHANMD
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!
Functional & Preventative
Medicine Practitioners
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off
www.MeehanMD.com
QE Strong
pain relief for you and your pet
Promo : APCOSHOW
https://qestrong.com/
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com
Epoch Times
To subscribe to Epoch Times use Promo: APCOSHOW for Discount of $1 the first month and only $77 a year from regular price of $99
www.TheEpochTimes.com
Welcome to Various Aspects of Dr. Stella: get your covid19 treatment
http://drstellamd.com/
ReAwaken America Tour
Hosted by Clay Clark & Gen. Mike Flynn
(918)-851-0102 Use promo
Code: APCOSHOW for 10% discount
www.timetofreeamerica.com
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5525436.d8412f
music: AWPC Choir "Way Maker"
& David Derrick “Be Apostolic”
Find us here:
ApostolicconservativesTV.com
Frank Speech
Apostolic Conservatives Show
https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216
Fox Hole
https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929
#TruthSocial
https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones
Telegram
https://t.me/ApostolicConservati
#Getter
https://gettr.com/user/
apostolicshow
Please support:
Cash App: $apostolicconserv
Source links:
Vid: Ultra MAGA
https://gettr.com/post/p2lopr4e71d
Vid: Left attack mode on Sound of Freedom
Call centers tied to human trafficking
https://www-forbes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.forbes.com/sites/johnwasik/2023/07/01/rise-in-call-center-gangs-tied-to-human-trafficking-and-organized-crime/amp/
Vid: Alex Jones exposing Red Shoes
https://www.facebook.com/reel/678364110710697?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=9imq16
How progressives destroy America
https://www.prageru.com/video/how-progressive-prosecutors-destroy-minority-communities
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsxRUQ9PjYW/?igshid=Y2IzZGU1MTFhOQ==
Vid: China investigation committee
https://gettr.com/post/p2lmmw42e81
Vid: Freedom of Information Act
https://gettr.com/post/p2l7yjv22c8
Vid: Killary Clinton?
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct1iHUkgL96/?igshid=Y2IzZGU1MTFhOQ==
Vid: Natural doctors dying
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1375167233046167?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=0NULKw
Vid: Ruben Report Joe Rogan/JFKjr
https://youtube.com/live/1A7emkyYX68?feature=shareb
Vid: “accidentally release of pathogen”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsuT6wOsCPE/?igshid=Y2IzZGU1MTFhOQ==
Benjamin Franklin and the Self-Made Man: Making America | 5-Minute Videos | PragerU
AWPC
https://fb.watch/lyNMFoW--h/?mibextid=qC1gEa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.