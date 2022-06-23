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Democrat Louisville Mayor KO'ed by Cop?
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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101 views • June 23, 2022

New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

The video shows a man walking up to Fischer, punching him and knocking him to the ground. There appears to be no immediate security around Fischer at the time. A few moments after Fischer was hit, one man is seen walking up to the suspect, who continues to walk away. That man, who appears to be part of the Mayor’s security team, turns his attention back to Fischer as the suspect walks away.

wkyt.com/2022/06/19/new-video-shows-suspect-punching-louisville-mayor-during-fourth-street-live-event/?obOrigUrl=true

Watch dozens of Louisville cops walk out on Mayor Greg Fischer

Dozens of Louisville, Kentucky cops walked out on the city’s mayor as he prepared to address them during roll call this week in a silent display of their frustration with his leadership, according to a new report. Video taken Wednesday and obtained by The Louisville Courier-Journal shows Mayor Greg Fischer standing in the middle of a large room as streams of officers and detectives file out without saying a word.

nypost.com/2020/06/05/louisville-cops-walk-out-on-mayor-greg-fischer-video/


No arrests made yet in attack on Louisville mayor

According to surveillance video obtained by ABC News Louisville affiliate WHAS, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Greg Fischer, appears to fall to the ground after being hit.

abcnews.go.com/US/video/arrests-made-attack-louisville-mayor-85507855

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