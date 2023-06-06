Get Biblical Understanding #180 - Children

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





1 TIMOTHY 3:4-5 [A bishop or overseer must then be] One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity [reverence]; (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)





1 TIMOTHY 3:12 Let the deacons be the husbands of one wife, ruling their children and their own houses well.





2 TIMOTHY 3:1-2 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous [lovers of money], boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy….





1 TIMOTHY 5:3-4 Honour widows that are widows indeed. But if any widow have children or nephews, let them learn first to shew piety at home, and to requite [repay] their parents: for that is good and acceptable before God.





1 TIMOTHY 5:10 Well reported of for good works; if she have brought up children, if she have lodged strangers, if she have washed the saints’ feet, if she have relieved the afflicted, if she have diligently followed every good work.





1 TIMOTHY 5:14 I will therefore that the younger women marry, bear children, guide the house, give none occasion to the adversary to speak reproachfully.





2 TIMOTHY 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org



