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Boris Johnson's dad Stanley "Pinocchio" Johnson explains Corona Strategy
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63 views • October 20, 2021
It’s an incredible coincidence that as the eldest son of a man who spent his life advocating for depopulation became PM, a virus took hold and ensured a pandemic. Which in turn saw the UK have one of the highest death rate in the World.
https://twitter.com/LizWebsterLD/status/1354331939944210432/photo/1
Boris's father, Stanley "Pinocchio" Johnson has been writing books promoting depopulation for almost fifty years
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/e9853u/boriss_father_stanley_johnson_has_been_writing/
Here’s Stanley advocating for a mega emergency which would “take out huge chunks of the human race”.
https://twitter.com/lizwebsterld/status/1352705904421072899?lang=en
Here's Stanley putting down his own British citizenry as pretty dumbed down
https://twitter.com/i/status/1200371304354000896
The population problem, by Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson
https://www.amazon.com/population-problem.../dp/0470446161
https://twitter.com/LizWebsterLD/status/1354331939944210432/photo/1
Boris's father, Stanley "Pinocchio" Johnson has been writing books promoting depopulation for almost fifty years
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/e9853u/boriss_father_stanley_johnson_has_been_writing/
Here’s Stanley advocating for a mega emergency which would “take out huge chunks of the human race”.
https://twitter.com/lizwebsterld/status/1352705904421072899?lang=en
Here's Stanley putting down his own British citizenry as pretty dumbed down
https://twitter.com/i/status/1200371304354000896
The population problem, by Stanley Johnson, father of Boris Johnson
https://www.amazon.com/population-problem.../dp/0470446161
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