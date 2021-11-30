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Aspartame, Brain Cancer & the FDA Approval Process (Dangers Side Effects Diet Coke Zero Sucralose)
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79 views • November 30, 2021
The approval of the artificial sweetener aspartame (E951) was the most contested in FDA history. The approval was not based on any scientific grounds but was granted due to political and financial pressure.
http://janethull.com/newsletter/0412/aspartame_approval_history_1.php
Aspartame was first 'discovered' in 1965 by Searle, a drug company based in Chicago. The FDA finally approved aspartame in 1981, even though scientific research had clearly shown that aspartame caused brain cancer in lab animals.
http://naturalnews.com/011804.html
The tests that Searle used to determine the safety of aspartame were severely flawed. Searle used unscientific lab practices, falsified data and withheld crucial information during the FDA approval process...
Because aspartame caused brain tumors in laboratory animals, it poses a cancer risk to humans as well. Cancer will soon be the leading cause of death in western countries.
Aspartame (E951) is being used in over 6,000 products and millions of people worldwide use the sweetener on a daily basis. In addition to causing cancer, aspartame also causes many other serious health problems including obesity, diabetes, MS, epilepsy, brain disorders, migraines, ADHD, etc. http://scribd.com/document/137140610/Aspartame
http://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/aspartame#focused-research
Aspartame is made from the feces(!) of genetically modified bacteria... http://naturalnews.com/041766_aspartame_GM_bacteria_patent.html
Aspartame documentary 'Sweet Misery':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
The US Department of Health has recorded 92(!) symptoms related to aspartame use. In fact, over 80% of all complaints filed with the FDA are aspartame related! http://sweetpoison.com/articles/0706/aspartame_symptoms_submit.html
Aspartame breaks down into three toxic components:
1. Methanol.
This is the poisonous alcohol. In the body, methanol breaks down into formaldehyde, which is a poison.
2. Phenylalanine.
This decreases the amount of serotonin in your brain, which leads to mood swings and an increased appetite! That is why aspartame is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic. http://naturalnews.com/001253.html
3. Aspartic acid.
This is a neurological toxin comparable to MSG. Aspartame and other toxic sweeteners are used in thousands of 'diet' products such as sodas, tabletop sweeteners, fruit juices, canned fruit, juice syrup, lemonade, yogurt, baked goods, candy, cereals, potato chips, children's toothpaste, and even medicines and vitamins!
Think Diet Coke, Coke, Fanta & Sprite Zero, Diet Pepsi/Next/Max, Crystal Clear, Lipton Ice Tea Zero, Crystal Light, Smint, Stimorol Ice, Fusion, Freedent, Sportlife, Flintstones Children's vitamins, AminoSweet, NutraSweet, Equal, Canderel, etc.
Contrary to what the 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid aspartame and see how your health will improve!
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Caution!
Aspartame is now being replaced in many products by sucralose (Splenda, E955) and/or Neotame (E961) and Advantame but these sweeteners are also highly toxic! http://products.mercola.com/sweet-deception/
http://splendaexposed.com
http://naturalnews.com/035016_aspartame_neotame_NutraSweet.html
Other harmful artificial sweeteners you should avoid:
Acesulfame K, also known as Acesulfame potassium, Ace-K, or Sunett (E950), Cyclamate (E952), Isomalt (E953), Saccharin (E954), Sucralose or Splenda (E955), Alitame (E956), Neohesperidine (E959), Neotame (E961), Salt of Aspartame-Acesulfame (E962), Maltitol (E965), Lactitol (E966), Xylitol (E967), Sorbitol (E420), Mannitol (E421), Glycerol (E422).
Natural sweeteners and relatively safe:
Thaumatin (E957), stevia extract or steviol glycosides (E960).
Other sugar alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all-natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries.
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
Aspartame-free chewing gum:
http://chewsygum.com
http://zellies.com
http://thepurcompany.com
http://uk.iherb.com/search?kw=spry
More info:
https://activebeat.com/diet-nutrition/10-reasons-to-avoid-aspartame-at-all-costs
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thetruthaboutstuff.com
http://drbenkim.com/articles-artificialsweeteners.html
http://holisticmed.com/aspartame
http://naturalnews.com/aspartame.html
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid aspartame and see how your health will improve!
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
http://janethull.com/newsletter/0412/aspartame_approval_history_1.php
Aspartame was first 'discovered' in 1965 by Searle, a drug company based in Chicago. The FDA finally approved aspartame in 1981, even though scientific research had clearly shown that aspartame caused brain cancer in lab animals.
http://naturalnews.com/011804.html
The tests that Searle used to determine the safety of aspartame were severely flawed. Searle used unscientific lab practices, falsified data and withheld crucial information during the FDA approval process...
Because aspartame caused brain tumors in laboratory animals, it poses a cancer risk to humans as well. Cancer will soon be the leading cause of death in western countries.
Aspartame (E951) is being used in over 6,000 products and millions of people worldwide use the sweetener on a daily basis. In addition to causing cancer, aspartame also causes many other serious health problems including obesity, diabetes, MS, epilepsy, brain disorders, migraines, ADHD, etc. http://scribd.com/document/137140610/Aspartame
http://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/aspartame#focused-research
Aspartame is made from the feces(!) of genetically modified bacteria... http://naturalnews.com/041766_aspartame_GM_bacteria_patent.html
Aspartame documentary 'Sweet Misery':
http://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
The US Department of Health has recorded 92(!) symptoms related to aspartame use. In fact, over 80% of all complaints filed with the FDA are aspartame related! http://sweetpoison.com/articles/0706/aspartame_symptoms_submit.html
Aspartame breaks down into three toxic components:
1. Methanol.
This is the poisonous alcohol. In the body, methanol breaks down into formaldehyde, which is a poison.
2. Phenylalanine.
This decreases the amount of serotonin in your brain, which leads to mood swings and an increased appetite! That is why aspartame is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic. http://naturalnews.com/001253.html
3. Aspartic acid.
This is a neurological toxin comparable to MSG. Aspartame and other toxic sweeteners are used in thousands of 'diet' products such as sodas, tabletop sweeteners, fruit juices, canned fruit, juice syrup, lemonade, yogurt, baked goods, candy, cereals, potato chips, children's toothpaste, and even medicines and vitamins!
Think Diet Coke, Coke, Fanta & Sprite Zero, Diet Pepsi/Next/Max, Crystal Clear, Lipton Ice Tea Zero, Crystal Light, Smint, Stimorol Ice, Fusion, Freedent, Sportlife, Flintstones Children's vitamins, AminoSweet, NutraSweet, Equal, Canderel, etc.
Contrary to what the 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid aspartame and see how your health will improve!
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Caution!
Aspartame is now being replaced in many products by sucralose (Splenda, E955) and/or Neotame (E961) and Advantame but these sweeteners are also highly toxic! http://products.mercola.com/sweet-deception/
http://splendaexposed.com
http://naturalnews.com/035016_aspartame_neotame_NutraSweet.html
Other harmful artificial sweeteners you should avoid:
Acesulfame K, also known as Acesulfame potassium, Ace-K, or Sunett (E950), Cyclamate (E952), Isomalt (E953), Saccharin (E954), Sucralose or Splenda (E955), Alitame (E956), Neohesperidine (E959), Neotame (E961), Salt of Aspartame-Acesulfame (E962), Maltitol (E965), Lactitol (E966), Xylitol (E967), Sorbitol (E420), Mannitol (E421), Glycerol (E422).
Natural sweeteners and relatively safe:
Thaumatin (E957), stevia extract or steviol glycosides (E960).
Other sugar alternatives:
Organic raw cane sugar, maple syrup, coconut nectar, palm sugar, raw honey and Stevia, the low calorie, all-natural sweetener used in Paraguay for centuries.
http://esstevia.nl/en
http://justlikesugar.com
Aspartame-free chewing gum:
http://chewsygum.com
http://zellies.com
http://thepurcompany.com
http://uk.iherb.com/search?kw=spry
More info:
https://activebeat.com/diet-nutrition/10-reasons-to-avoid-aspartame-at-all-costs
http://mpwhi.com/main.htm
http://thetruthaboutstuff.com
http://drbenkim.com/articles-artificialsweeteners.html
http://holisticmed.com/aspartame
http://naturalnews.com/aspartame.html
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
Contrary to what so-called 'health experts' claim, aspartame is NOT safe!
Avoid aspartame and see how your health will improve!
http://sweetpoison.com/aspartame-detox.html
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