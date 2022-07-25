It's Not Coincidence, The Vaccine Did Harm Your Friend or Family Member

You have a friend or family member that is or has suffered after the vaccine. But are you willing to admit it? Don't believe me? I dare you to watch the video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:





1) Steve Kirsch on USAWatchdog

https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-lies-greatest-trust-destroyer-in-human-history-steve-kirsch/





2) Gateway Pundit -WAYNE ROOT: 33 Dead & Sick Friends Since Our Wedding Only 8 Months Ago. All 33 Vaxxed. A “Vaccine Death & Disease Cluster.”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/wayne-root-33-dead-sick-friends-since-wedding-8-months-ago-33-vaxxed-vaccine-death-disease-cluster/