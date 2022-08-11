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https://gnews.org/post/p16tu521a
08/10/2022 Reuters: SoftBank will cut its Alibaba holdings to under 15% from almost 24% now. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has since pledged to further reduce investment activity and cut costs and sought to emphasize SoftBanks’ decreasing reliance on China tech firms in its portfolio