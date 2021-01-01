01/01/2021 Miles Guo: we shall not look at the U.S. with our inherent mindset - in the U.S. the strength is superior than loyalty, the loyalty and credibility serve the strength; the U.S. election ...

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01/01/2021 文贵先生直播：不要用中国人固有的观念看美国，在美国实力大于忠诚，忠诚和信用服务于实力；美国的大选一定会以滑稽的结果结束，大选涉及的复杂程度不可言表
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan