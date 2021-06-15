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[VOSTFR] ObamaGate "Ils ont espionné ma campagne et ils se sont fait prendre"
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10 views • June 15, 2021
ObamaGate, Kevin Clinesmith, FBI, Biden, Kamala, Qanon etc
Vidéos originales :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU7Ehnz79BI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBMwA9xpz8Y
White House :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxRlFDqcWM4y7FfpiAN3KQ
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
#KevinClinesmith #ObamaGate #FBI
Vidéos originales :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU7Ehnz79BI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBMwA9xpz8Y
White House :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxRlFDqcWM4y7FfpiAN3KQ
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
📧 [email protected]
#KevinClinesmith #ObamaGate #FBI
Keywords
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