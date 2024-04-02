❗️Eyewitnesses post footage of a Drone Attack in Tatarstan, Republic of Russia - far from Ukraine Border

Create New Account
Eyewitnesses post footage of a Drone Attack in Tatarstan, Republic of Russia - far from Ukraine Border
❗️Eyewitnesses post footage of a drone attack in Tatarstan.

⚡️The drone attack in Tatarstan was carried out on enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, the technological process was not disrupted, authorities said.

❗️Several people were injured in a drone attack on an enterprise in Yelabuga - press service of the head of Tatarstan

Cynthia... up to 1000kms... This is around 700-800 miles from Ukraine border, read different numbers, estimates. A good article for more info below:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/2/russia-says-explosives-sent-from-ukraine-via-eu-countries-seized

