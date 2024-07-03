Andrey Melnichenko

Andrey Melinchenko (One Of Russia’s Richest Men) On Nuclear War & Why [Bidan] Wants To Destroy Him

He is one of those fabled “Russian oligarchs” the Biden regime has decided to rob and destroy.

Here is his story.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 July 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-melnichenko

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1808546917124632680