Andrey Melnichenko

Andrey Melinchenko (One Of Russia’s Richest Men) On Nuclear War & Why [Bidan] Wants To Destroy Him
He is one of those fabled “Russian oligarchs” the Biden regime has decided to rob and destroy.
Here is his story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 July 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-melnichenko
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1808546917124632680