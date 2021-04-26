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Mother's Milk Drying Up after Vax, Vaxxers Infecting NonVaxxers Update, Canada's C-10 Censorship Bill, Earth Changes and More 04.26.2021
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893 views • April 26, 2021
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Nursing Mothers Experiencing Their Milk Supply Stop After Receiving a COVID Injection
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/nursing-mothers-experiencing-their-milk-supply-stop-after-receiving-a-covid-injection/
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Canadian gov’t. to introduce first-ever internet control bill
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-govt-to-introduce-first-ever-internet-control-bill
Bill C-10: Dept of Justice.gov: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c10.html
Related: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2021/04/why-the-liberals-have-become-the-most-anti-internet-government-in-canadian-history/
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Vaxxers Infecting NonVaxxers
Written by Jane and Terral
April 25, 2021
Hi Jane:
Thank you for writing. A good idea might be to send a copy of this email to another email account, and to save the link in your web browser for easy one-click access. :0) Then,
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
I am really interested in hearing your take on vaxxers infecting nonvaxxers via airborne particulates. One of my supporters (Dawn) has been in menopause for years and started having cramps to go through a 2-week period. That is exactly what happened to her family member upon being vaccinated. Any Light you can shed, sister, is greatly appreciated, as this is the frontline of the investigation as we speak. Blessings, Terral
Jane’s reply (April 25, 2021):
Thank you Terral.
Yes, I will follow up on the issue you mentioned with Dawn. I’m 62, post-menopausal since 2010, and have recently been experiencing cramps as well off and on for the past two weeks but no period- and pray it doesn’t show up. So yes, most definitely, I’ll be tracking this. I cannot tell you how pissed I’m going to be if to find out this proximity issue to vaccinated people is causing this- and other problems for people. What da phuque???? Jane
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Nursing Mothers Experiencing Their Milk Supply Stop After Receiving a COVID Injection
Submitted by Karen
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/nursing-mothers-experiencing-their-milk-supply-stop-after-receiving-a-covid-injection/
--
Canadian gov’t. to introduce first-ever internet control bill
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-govt-to-introduce-first-ever-internet-control-bill
Bill C-10: Dept of Justice.gov: https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c10.html
Related: https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2021/04/why-the-liberals-have-become-the-most-anti-internet-government-in-canadian-history/
--
Vaxxers Infecting NonVaxxers
Written by Jane and Terral
April 25, 2021
Hi Jane:
Thank you for writing. A good idea might be to send a copy of this email to another email account, and to save the link in your web browser for easy one-click access. :0) Then,
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
I am really interested in hearing your take on vaxxers infecting nonvaxxers via airborne particulates. One of my supporters (Dawn) has been in menopause for years and started having cramps to go through a 2-week period. That is exactly what happened to her family member upon being vaccinated. Any Light you can shed, sister, is greatly appreciated, as this is the frontline of the investigation as we speak. Blessings, Terral
Jane’s reply (April 25, 2021):
Thank you Terral.
Yes, I will follow up on the issue you mentioned with Dawn. I’m 62, post-menopausal since 2010, and have recently been experiencing cramps as well off and on for the past two weeks but no period- and pray it doesn’t show up. So yes, most definitely, I’ll be tracking this. I cannot tell you how pissed I’m going to be if to find out this proximity issue to vaccinated people is causing this- and other problems for people. What da phuque???? Jane
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
For sending Tweets:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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