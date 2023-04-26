Here’s How a Miniature Star Is Made on Earth

They're using the world's biggest laser to do create WHAT? 🤯

In this video, Andrea Lynn Kritcher, a physicist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, describes how they use the world's biggest laser to create a MINIATURE star and achieve fusion in the lab!



Andrea explains that by combining two light nuclei, scientists are able to release a large amount of energy through the fusion process.



However, achieving fusion requires temperatures hotter than the center of the sun, making it a difficult process to control. 🌡️



To overcome this challenge, scientists have developed the inertial confinement fusion approach, where they create a miniature star using the world's largest laser. 🌟



This cutting-edge technology allows scientists to create extreme conditions, such as temperatures five times hotter than the center of the sun, and harness the resulting energy for various applications.



Want to learn more about Annie and her work with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory? Click https://lasers.llnl.gov/ now!





Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C