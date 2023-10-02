Create New Account
Maui On Fire / Footprint Of 9/11 EXPOSE
PONDER
7 Subscribers
68 views
Published 18 hours ago

The burning down of Maui was intentional and was not the cause of wild-fires as mainstream media, Global Warming Climate Change fear-mongering Exaggerators want the world to believe. The same technological Weapon use in 9 11 to bring down the tween towers, building 7 and at the same time incinerating vehicles parked distance away from the towers, this is the same Weapon used in Maui and elsewhere.

Keywords
911hawaiifiremauiburned carsfront streetaugas8 direct energy weaponsred roof house

