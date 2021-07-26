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Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger W.H.O. whistleblower - vaccines as a bioweapon to depopulate the world!
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1767 views • July 26, 2021
https://unige.academia.edu/AstridStuckelberger/CurriculumVitae?fbclid=IwAR3quT55QwKFORGEsibPNZNfGpm3WrFKn5V48VHRqP3NoMAUM0aivu9hXKk
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan where they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Coronavirus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Germ Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
One more whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan where they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Coronavirus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Germ Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
One more whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
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