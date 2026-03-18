10 Kings and the Beast. Leeland Jones. 10 Царей и Зверь. Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ.

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"10 Kings and the Beast" - video by Leeland Jones from November 29th 2024 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrNZrPuCKDyt
Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kHo6VIomQfpcvwMeSIucQ2hNPzV18Ejc/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102430545303799711405&rtpof=true&sd=true
Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/
Сhannels:
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. “10 Царей и Зверь”
Ориг. видео от 29 ноября 2024 г. https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrNZrPuCKDyt
Это копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/M9uv10k9fIU
Как включить русск субтитры https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0
Заметки https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kHo6VIomQfpcvwMeSIucQ2hNPzV18Ejc/edit?usp=drivesdk&ouid=102430545303799711405&rtpof=true&sd=true
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh
См. также на русском:
Протокол от 7 июля 2024 г. Армагеддон. 3 Мировая война. Те кто ведёт брань с Агнцем https://youtu.be/mgqaHFq8MdE
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/cfnp/gLWUKWW8S
Протокол от 28 января 2024 г. Гог Магог Удила во рту
https://youtu.be/mdGQ05SeAZc?t=650
https://cloud.mail.ru/public/P2y4/UaDPL9zTb