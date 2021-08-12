The Silent War Ep. 6081: PhD's MOST vax hesitant, Election Officials Destroying Evidence, Segregation

In this episode of The Silent War-Some police are warning they will not enforce tyrannical Covid laws.The most vaccine hesitant group turns out to be PHDs and other highly educated people.A school system weaponized against children is now segregating black and white classrooms, in the USA!A second Hunter Biden laptop filled with blackmail has been revealed - by hunter himself!And state election officials are DELETING EVIDENCE TO HIDE THE FRAUD from auditors.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat