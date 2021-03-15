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HOW WE ARE TO TREAT EACH OTHER
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 3: 8-12. It is quite easy to behave well when people are kind. When people behave badly towards another person, that person’s natural reaction is to be bad in return. This is not what Jesus did (see chapter 2:23). Whatever other people say, a Christian should always reply with good words. God only blesses people when they do what is right. To ‘enjoy life and have good days’ does not mean that Christians can live without troubles in their lives. It means that God will care for them, if they live the right way. They should be careful what they say. Sometimes Christians say evil things and tell lies. This causes trouble. Instead, they must do and say things that encourage peace. Then God will listen to their prayers and help them. If they live the wrong way, then God will oppose them. Their lives will not be happy.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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