GETTR Platform Is Surging To Over 7 Million Users

Summary：On November 11, GETTR CEO Jason Miller revealed in an interview with Bannon's War Room that the number of GETTR platform users has exceeded 7 million. Mr. Miller said the live broadcast on GETTR viewed by tens of thousands of users in Brazil was just the beginning. Subsequently, the important festivals, events or conferences in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries will be broadcasted live on the GETTR platform. GETTR brings clear and bright images as well as stable and smooth live experiences to viewers.



