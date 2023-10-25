The consequences of Israeli Air Force strikes on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The spokesperson for Islamic Jihad:
💬 "The crimes taking place in the West Bank will be met with a strong Palestinian response, soon to be manifested through guerilla actions."
