The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 1 (by Damon T. Berry)

In this invitation to the age of enlightenment a 5,000 year old mystery is a mystery no more. The Great Pyramid of Egypt is without a doubt the greatest enigma in the world. However, in this new age its mystery is revealed and it is so powerful that nothing will ever be the same. In this episode Damon T. Berry unveils the Great Pyramid of Egypt in a way that no one ever has. It is the holiest knowledge ever found in the ancient world, and it completely forces every archaeologist, scientist and Egyptologist to completely abandon all that they have learned. This knowledge is so powerful and so divine that it will change everything in the entire world. If you have ever pondered the what and why of the Great Pyramid of Egypt, after seeing this film you will know it all. Episode one.