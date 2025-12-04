WHAT GOD'S GIVEN US: THE MYSTERY OF THE INCARNATION ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-DEC 4 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So Plain, Simple, and Familiar the Account of the Birth of Jesus Is. But Consider Just a Few of the Ramifications: That God Became Man, Body and Blood, and Will Forever More Be Fully Man and Fully God. And, the Event Was a Challenge to the Holy Angels, Too, When God Just Up and Told Them to Worship This Newborn Babe.