These Risk Factors May Lead To Postpartum Depression #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇Postpartum Depression is REAL and it can be an a nightmare. But did you know that the following could be risk factors for PPD?Jen Schwartz, the founder and CEO of Motherhood Understood, shares some possible and common risk factors that may cause new moms to get PPD.According to Jen, the risk factors for PPD vary: it's not a one size fits all kind of situation. However, some of the most COMMON risk factors for PPD include a difficult pregnancy 🤰, having a history of mental illness in the family 🧠, as well as experiencing major nausea 🤢 and having an unsupportive partner 🤷‍♂️.Are you a PPD survivor or do you know someone who beat PPD? We'd love to hear your story. 🌻Like, share, and subscribe for more eye-opening and mind-broadening content from The Finding Genius Podcast.