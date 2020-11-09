© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Symbolism Behind Hunter Biden's Return To the Stage With 'Big Guy' Joe and November 9th (7,000 Day's to Revelation)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • November 09, 2020
As soon as I saw Hunter Biden pop up on the stage with his Father Joe Biden at his acceptance speech for President in Delaware last night I immediately went on to my Tweeter feed and noted that we just had our first Hunter Biden sighting since June (in August Hunter appeared on tape giving a recorded message on the big screen) at the Democratic National Convention. Hunter was on stage with the entire Biden extended family and Hunter was there with his baby boy and his new South African wife. I immediately thought to myself that now that the election is wrapped up and Biden will be the 46th President he can welcome tarred and feathered Hunter back on stage and beside him in public without worrying about what the public thinks. After we look at exiled Chinese billionaire's latest public message's if I were Hunter I would put the 'Hunter Genie' back in the bottle because Joe has not made it to his Inauguration Ball yet.
Related links:
https://gnews.org/
https://gnews.org/528926/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/steve-bannon-guo-wengui/2020/09/13/8b43cd06-e964-11ea-bc79-834454439a44_story.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+12%3A1-12&;version=NIV
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8925675/Theres-Hunter-Joe-Bidens-son-appears-stage-dads-victory-speech.html
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
https://gnews.org/
https://gnews.org/528926/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/steve-bannon-guo-wengui/2020/09/13/8b43cd06-e964-11ea-bc79-834454439a44_story.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+12%3A1-12&;version=NIV
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8925675/Theres-Hunter-Joe-Bidens-son-appears-stage-dads-victory-speech.html
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.