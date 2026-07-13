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THE GLOBAL LIE - THE INTEGRAL DOCUMENTARY - A FLAT EARTH REVELATION
- By Celebrate Truth
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(01h : 50min : 22sec)
A #BIBLICAL FLAT EARTH DOCUMENTARY - The Global Lie explores the truth about our world and exposes the satanic lies that have been in motion for over 500 years. A shocking discovery that will change the way you think about our past, present, and future. The world is not what you think it is.
#history #subvertedHistory #hiddenLanguage #secrethistory