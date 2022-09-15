Create New Account
Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses
Reuters


Sep 13, 2022 Higher temperatures and rainfall that weakened ice walls caused part of a hanging glacier to break off at a national park in Chile's Patagonia region.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnCT17FqXFE

Keywords
environmentclimatenational parkcollapsesmountainchileglacierpatagoinia

