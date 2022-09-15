Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses

Reuters
Sep 13, 2022 Higher temperatures and rainfall that weakened ice walls caused part of a hanging glacier to break off at a national park in Chile's Patagonia region.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnCT17FqXFE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.