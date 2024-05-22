CTP (S1EMaySpecial3, 20240522) Lon (HouseAfire... er... Blaze) Blais Neighborhood Angel BTS/SP Video

CTP S1EMaySpecial3 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed May 22 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EMaySpecial3) "Lon Blais 'Sooner or Later: Everyone Needs An Angel'"
Lon "Blaze" Blais (and yes his real name, not a stage name, and Joe forgot to tell his "House A Fire" (Blaze, get it?) Joke) The Neighborhood Angel (aka: The Patron Saint of Estate Clearance?) Show goes not necessarily where one would expect. How a new Business (filling a Niche) landed up in Lon's lap.
(S1EMaySpecial3, Wed May 22 2024)
