CTP (S1EMaySpecial3, 20240522) Lon (HouseAfire... er... Blaze) Blais Neighborhood Angel BTS/SP Video
CTP S1EMaySpecial3 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Wed May 22 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EMaySpecial3) "Lon Blais 'Sooner or Later: Everyone Needs An Angel'"

Lon "Blaze" Blais (and yes his real name, not a stage name, and Joe forgot to tell his "House A Fire" (Blaze, get it?) Joke) The Neighborhood Angel (aka: The Patron Saint of Estate Clearance?) Show goes not necessarily where one would expect. How a new Business (filling a Niche) landed up in Lon's lap.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this Episode


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. May 22nd for this Show/episode

- https://TerrorStrikes.info/charity


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S1EMaySpecial3, Wed May 22 2024)


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

angelsclearanceestatesestate salesneighborhood angel

