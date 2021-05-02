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VERY IMPORTANT! DEFAULT VIDEO FOR ALL VIDEOS CONCERNING ANTI VACCINATIONS!
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270 views • May 02, 2021
The #1 vaccine creator, Geert Vanden Bosshe PHD, DVM that has created and distributed vaccines globally, issues dire warning for all humanity! A MUST WATCH FOR YOUR LIFE AND THE LIFE OF YOUR FAMILY!!
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