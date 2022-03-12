© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Causes of the Coming Food Crisis
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 12, 2022
VA #41 Causes of the Coming Food Crisis
Description: Causes of the Coming Food Crisis
Crop failures happen all too often from bad weather assumed to be random—but is it? Are there sinister influences? Is using food for fuel really a good idea? Will government payments to farmers to NOT grow crops ever end? Is abandoning meat and milk from the diet virtuous or slow suicide? Why do so many farmers kill themselves? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the hidden truth of what threatens our food supply and what YOU can do to help human progress and survival. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Causes of the Coming Food Crisis
Crop failures happen all too often from bad weather assumed to be random—but is it? Are there sinister influences? Is using food for fuel really a good idea? Will government payments to farmers to NOT grow crops ever end? Is abandoning meat and milk from the diet virtuous or slow suicide? Why do so many farmers kill themselves? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the hidden truth of what threatens our food supply and what YOU can do to help human progress and survival. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.