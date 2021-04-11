Signs leading up to the 3 Days of Darkness - Ready for 6th seal

The Holy Spirit is prompting me to share this important message with you. Please prayerfully discern what you read and take it to the Lord in prayer, because the time for the fulfilment of these signs draws nearer each day. The Day of the LORD is about to commence with the opening of the 6th Seal Judgment (Revelation 6:12​-17), because the wrath of God is going to be poured out upon this sinful world!Remember the signs leading up to the 3 Days of Darkness: Iran-Israel missile strikes, cosmic signs appearing, ie. dancing coloured lights in the skies (global auroras), reddish skies worldwide, the appearing of a near-earth planetary object and a Worldwide Earthquake.Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen