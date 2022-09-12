Ukraine sees 4,000 killed in its offensive - Russian Defense Ministry

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RT
Russia has announced it's transferred its troops and equipment from the Kharkov region to Donbass over the last three days, to reinforce operations in the Donetsk region, while Kiev says it has advanced in the northern part of the region.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jojmf-ukraine-sees-4000-killed-in-its-offensive-russian-defense-ministry.html