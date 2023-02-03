NYC ER MD describes his recovery from long covid, using Juvent and other natural health modalities the MD's don't usually use.

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Lou Rotkowicz, MD, was working the ER in NYC early 2020, when patient gave him Covid, spitting in his mouth! He became sick, an was in ICU/hospital for 10 days, yet did not fully recovered. After months of only 70% recovery, he added Juvent to his routine and describes the difference it made.
www.juvent.com