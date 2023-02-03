Create New Account
NYC ER MD describes his recovery from long covid, using Juvent and other natural health modalities the MD's don't usually use.
Lou Rotkowicz, MD, was working the ER in NYC early 2020, when patient gave him Covid, spitting in his mouth!   He became sick, an was in ICU/hospital for 10 days, yet did not fully recovered.  After months of only 70% recovery, he added Juvent to his routine and describes the difference it made. 

www.juvent.com

mdcovidlong covidjuventrotcowicz

