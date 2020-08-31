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5άλεπτο "εμβόλιο αλήθειας" από τον Focus fm (Mάσκες & Eμβόλια επιλεγμένα αποσπάσματα συνεντεύξεων)
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260 views • August 31, 2020
Διάφοροι επιστήμονες εξηγούν τους κινδύνους από τη χρήση της μάσκας, ειδικά στα παιδιά μας! Κανένα ΜΜΕ δεν τους επιτρέπει να μιλήσουν στον κόσμο, οι επιστήμονες αυτοί καλούνται μόνο σε μικρά τοπικά κανάλια. Άραγε για πόσο ακόμη θα υπάρχουμε εμείς τα μικρά κανάλια; Δεν ξέρουμε...
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