Wikileaks Reveals Alexei Navalny's US Funding as Washington Exploits His Death
Published 15 hours ago

- Alexei Navalny's political activities were funded by the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) as part of an effort to repeat US-backed 2014 Ukraine regime change inside Russia itself;

- The Western media had previously (and reluctantly) revealed Navalny as far-right, racist, and xenophobic despite efforts to pass him off as a progressive pro-democracy activist;

- US government-funded polling agencies consistently found Alexei Navalny extremely unpopular in Russia with single digit approval ratings;

- After an alleged 2020 "Novichok" poisoning, Navalny's popularity "surged" to 20% as the Western media accused Moscow of being behind the incident;

- The US is now exploiting the death of Navalny to advance its anti-Russia policy while the Western media collective omits all relevant context regarding Navalny's background and US funding;

Mirrored - The New Atlas

