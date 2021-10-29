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Nationwide Blue Collar Strike November 8th to 11th, 2021
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50 views • October 29, 2021
By MAGA Institute
28 October 2021
magainstitute.com
Description:
Attorney Leigh Dundas joins the MAGA Institute Podcast to share the seismic event that will rock this nation next month. As Leigh notes, this country runs on the backs of our blue-collar workers who manufacture, transport, and stock all the products in our stores, generate all our electricity, run our airports, etc.
https://magainstitute.com/breaker-breaker-we-got-ourselves-a-shutdown-blue-collar-blockade-to-cripple-supply-chain-over-vax-mandates-is-on/
🔥🔥🔥GET YOUR STRIKE FOR FREEDOM FLYER HERE: https://www.raindroptext.com/freedom/
28 October 2021
magainstitute.com
Description:
Attorney Leigh Dundas joins the MAGA Institute Podcast to share the seismic event that will rock this nation next month. As Leigh notes, this country runs on the backs of our blue-collar workers who manufacture, transport, and stock all the products in our stores, generate all our electricity, run our airports, etc.
https://magainstitute.com/breaker-breaker-we-got-ourselves-a-shutdown-blue-collar-blockade-to-cripple-supply-chain-over-vax-mandates-is-on/
🔥🔥🔥GET YOUR STRIKE FOR FREEDOM FLYER HERE: https://www.raindroptext.com/freedom/
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