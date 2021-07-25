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THE FOUNDATIONS IN C;HRISTIAN LIVING - PRAYER
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20 views • July 25, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the Foundations in Christian Living. The second part of this series is about “Prayer”. Pastor Andrew explains how important prayer is in a Christian life and that we need this communication with God. Prayer is the oxygen in our spiritual life and without we will not grow as a Christian at all.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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