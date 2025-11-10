BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hydraulic Mobile Screw Conveyor | Efficient Material Handling for Feed & Biomass Industry
richipelletizerS
richipelletizerS
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 3 days ago

Looking for a fast, flexible, and reliable way to move raw materials in your feed or biomass production line?
Meet the RICHI Hydraulic Mobile Screw Conveyor — a smart conveying solution designed for modern feed mills, biomass pellet plants, and raw material storage systems.

With its hydraulic lifting system and mobile design, this screw conveyor can easily adjust height, angle, and position — allowing smooth transfer of powders, pellets, sawdust, grains, and other bulk materials between processing sections.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

Keywords
machinefeedpellet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy