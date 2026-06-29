TTOR - Reclaimed Voice | Break The Silence 11/12 (Official Music Video)

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"Reclaimed Voice" is the eleventh chapter of Break The Silence, a powerful album from TTOR.
This song tells the story of emotional recovery after an abusive relationship. It explores the pain of being manipulated, torn down, and made to feel like a shell of your former self by an abusive ex-girlfriend. But the story doesn't end in brokenness. Through God's grace, healing, and restoration, your identity is rebuilt, your strength returns, and your voice is reclaimed.
Blending heartfelt melodies, emotional rap verses, and hard-hitting rock instrumentation, "Reclaimed Voice" is an anthem for anyone who has survived emotional abuse and found hope through Christ.
If this song resonates with you, be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and share it with others who need encouragement.
Lyrics:
[Verse 1]
Alarm clock frozen at 2:17
Same time you’d kick the door off its hinge
I rewired every wire in this house
Now your ghost trips on the circuits I changed
[Verse 2]
Found your old key under floorboards
Melted it down in a coffee can
Poured the slag into sidewalk cracks
Watched rain dissolve what used to lock me in
[Pre-Chorus]
Static hums through wall outlets
But my pulse finally drowns it out
[Chorus]
I speak now—and the walls don’t shake
My name’s not yours to take or break
Scars hum softer than your screams
I’m stitching light from broken beams
[Verse 3]
Deleted your number mid-sentence
Left the call hanging like your threats
Bought a plant for the windowsill
It leans toward sun I forgot existed
[Pre-Chorus]
Static hums through wall outlets
But my breath cuts cleaner through the noise
[Chorus]
I speak now—and the glass stays whole
My truth’s not measured by your control
Scars breathe deeper than your lies
I’m building dawn from fractured skies
[Bridge]
Therapist asked "What do you want?"
I stared at hands that stopped shaking
Said "Quiet"—then laughed till I cried
Realized silence wasn’t mine to keep
[Chorus]
I SPEAK NOW—AND THE WORLD LEANS IN!
MY VOICE IS WHERE MY HEALING BEGINS!
SCARS SHINE BRIGHTER THAN YOUR FLAME!
I’M NOT WHAT YOU LEFT—I’M MY OWN NAME!
I’M FREE! I’M FREE! I’M FREE!
[Outro]
Plant’s leaves catch morning gold
No more counting cracks in ceilings
#TTOR #BreakTheSilence #ReclaimedVoice #ChristianRock #RapRock #MelodicRapRock #ChristianMusic #OfficialMusicVideo #JesusChrist #Healing #Restoration #EmotionalHealing #AbuseRecovery #Faith
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