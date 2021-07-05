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You Finally Realized our Christian God Isn't in the Old Testament: Now What?
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138 views • July 05, 2021
For some it's a sudden cleansing epiphany - for others it's a gargantuan struggle encompassing all five stages of a painful journey - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and finally, acceptance. In today's episode we look at life outside of the 'Judeo-Christian' prison complex.
Marcionite Tor Community Forum
http://g4dfksrp6mjr2kih.onion/
Dr. BeDuhn's book, The First New Testament (Amazon link)
https://amzn.to/3hwoCyk
First Bible Network App
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
Marcionite Tor Community Forum
http://g4dfksrp6mjr2kih.onion/
Dr. BeDuhn's book, The First New Testament (Amazon link)
https://amzn.to/3hwoCyk
First Bible Network App
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
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