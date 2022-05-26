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Feast to Famine? | Beyond the Cover
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People in the Third World are no strangers to food shortages and famine. But how about the United States? Are food shortages followed by famine possible in our land of plenty? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor William F. Jasper regarding this question. Jasper, who wrote the cover story “Feast to Famine?” in the June 13, 2022 issue of The New American, cites a number of troubling factors, from crippling government regulations to government-spawned inflation, that are already putting pressure on the food supply chain and could lead to serious shortages and even famine unless the polices are changed.
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To order the June 13, 2022 “Feast to Famine?” issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3811/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To order the June 13, 2022 “Feast to Famine?” issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3811/
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