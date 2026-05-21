Pentagon's Treatment of Troops, an interview with Stewart Rhodes

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10-month deployments. Broken toilets. No bunkers. Drones overhead. The brass doesn't care about the troops—never has. Hegseth talks tough, but rank-and-file warnings are ignored. Morale isn't low. It's been crushed.
#SupportOurTroops #PentagonFail #Veterans
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