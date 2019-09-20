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RED FLAG "LAWS": INNOCENTS WILL DIE!
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135 views • September 20, 2019
If these wholly UNCONSTITUTIONAL legal fictions are allowed to move forward on the basis of LIES of the left, untold innocents will die at the hands of agents of an increasingly tyrannical state operating under color of law!
LOTT/STOSSEL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXGgI2E5JUw
LOTT/STOSSEL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXGgI2E5JUw
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