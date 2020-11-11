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Civil War Declared in Georgia – U.S. Senate Runoff Election Jan 5, 2021
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310 views • November 11, 2020
Control of Congress depends on the outcome of the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia on January 5th. Share this with all of your friends and family in Georgia and urge them to register to vote if they have not already done so. The deadline to register is December 7, 2020. America hangs in the balance! www.SaveRedGeorgia.com
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